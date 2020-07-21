MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, has completed validation testing for COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and now offers the ExoCovid-19 test for detection of the virus in patient samples. The ExoCovid-19 test will be performed in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory.
Exosome Diagnostics, the world leader in developing exosomal liquid biopsy-based diagnostic assays, has expanded its high-complexity laboratory capabilities to perform qualitative multiplexing nucleic acid analysis for the sensitive detection and identification of SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasal, nasopharyngeal, and bronchoalveolar lavage patient specimens.
Exosome Diagnostics has validated the CDC-approved assay which has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Unlike many of the earlier tests currently available on the market, the ExoCovid-19 collection kit offers a minimally invasive nasal swab (anterior nares) which enables patients to comfortably self-collect a specimen while maintaining physical distancing from a healthcare provider.
"We continue to closely monitor the ongoing response to COVID-19 and are actively scaling our COVID-19 test offerings for multiple specimen types to increase the availability of high-quality, reliable, and easily-administered laboratory testing," said Johan Skog, Chief Scientific Officer at Exosome Diagnostics.
"Bio-Techne continues to leverage its deep scientific and research expertise to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis. This EUA assay is an important addition to our growing portfolio products and services enabling solutions for this evolving pandemic," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne.
For more information on how to order tests, please visit www.exosomedx.com/covid-19.
