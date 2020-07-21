Bio_Techne__Logo.jpg

Bio-Techne (PRNewsFoto/Bio-Techne Corporation,B-MoGen)

 By Bio-Techne Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Exosome Diagnostics, a Bio-Techne brand, has completed validation testing for COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and now offers the ExoCovid-19 test for detection of the virus in patient samples. The ExoCovid-19 test will be performed in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory.

Exosome Diagnostics, the world leader in developing exosomal liquid biopsy-based diagnostic assays, has expanded its high-complexity laboratory capabilities to perform qualitative multiplexing nucleic acid analysis for the sensitive detection and identification of SARS-CoV-2 virus in nasal, nasopharyngeal, and bronchoalveolar lavage patient specimens. 

Exosome Diagnostics has validated the CDC-approved assay which has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Unlike many of the earlier tests currently available on the market, the ExoCovid-19 collection kit offers a minimally invasive nasal swab (anterior nares) which enables patients to comfortably self-collect a specimen while maintaining physical distancing from a healthcare provider.

"We continue to closely monitor the ongoing response to COVID-19 and are actively scaling our COVID-19 test offerings for multiple specimen types to increase the availability of high-quality, reliable, and easily-administered laboratory testing," said Johan Skog, Chief Scientific Officer at Exosome Diagnostics.

"Bio-Techne continues to leverage its deep scientific and research expertise to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis. This EUA assay is an important addition to our growing portfolio products and services enabling solutions for this evolving pandemic," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne.

For more information on how to order tests, please visit www.exosomedx.com/covid-19.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
david.clair@bio-techne.com
612-656-4416

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.