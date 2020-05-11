Bio_Techne__Logo.jpg

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced the release of the GMP Cloudz™ Human T Cell Activation Kit. This is the first GMP-grade kit within the Cloudz product line addressing the need for robust, yet safe products within the clinical- and commercial-scale of the Cell and Gene Therapy manufacturing process. The kit contains Cloudz particles, which are dissolvable microspheres conjugated to GMP Grade, in-house manufactured CD3 and CD28 antibodies for the expansion of T cells. The GMP Cloudz Human T Cell Activation Kit seamlessly fits within the T cell culture platform, and the particles are easily washed away from cells of interest. Cloudz particles can be added to CD3+ T cells or PBMCs for efficient expansion and purity of cells. The unique properties of the Cloudz microspheres allow them to be readily dissolved and washed away with a GMP-Grade Cloudz™ Release Buffer.

Cell and Gene Therapies have gained significant traction over the last decade following the commercial success of CAR-T Cell therapeutics and include a substantial pipeline of therapies within clinical trials. The Cloudz product line is part of the larger cell and gene therapy portfolio that Bio-Techne has created over the last year that now includes several ExCellerate™ media formulations, GMP proteins, and gene-editing platforms with additional products in the pipeline.

"The GMP Cloudz T Cell activation kit is an important tool within CAR-T and other immune cell therapies providing a much-needed bead-free cell expansion platform," commented Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "It is an exciting time within Cell and Gene Therapy, and we are proud to be a part of this important area of science."

The full line of Cloudz and cell and gene therapy products can be found on the Bio-Techne Website.

