SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular technologies designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients with cancer, announces the availability of 10,000 nasopharyngeal specimen collection kits for RT-PCR testing for SAR-CoV-2 (COVID-19) for physician ordering. Collected specimens will be shipped overnight to Biocept's high-complexity, CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and BSL-2 safety level laboratory in San Diego with results returned to ordering physicians in an estimated 24 to 48 hours.
"As previously reported, securing specimen collection kits to conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 testing has been challenging both for Biocept and other providers. We have solved our initial supply chain challenge by obtaining the swabs, reagents and other components of these kits, assembling them, and making them available for physician ordering," said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. "We continue to develop our own specimen collection media, which will allow us to further control our supply chain. We expect these Biocept-developed RT-PCR COVID-19 kits to be available in the third quarter of 2020.
"We are pleased to be offering this testing during the continuing pandemic, with RT-PCR testing providing the most accurate results for detecting active COVID-19 virus," he added. "As previously announced, we expanded our relationship with Thermo Fisher Scientific to run these tests on their FDA-approved for emergency-use authorization, or EUA, TaqPath™ molecular diagnostic platform. We believe we have a distinct advantage in performing RT-PCR COVID-19 testing given our rapid turnaround time, which is faster than many other labs."
Information for physician ordering of RT-PCR COVID-19 specimen collection kits from Biocept is available on the company website at www.biocept.com or by contacting customer service at 888-332-7729 or customerservice@biocept.com.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.
