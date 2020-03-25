- Fourth quarter revenues reached a record $1.8 million, up 108% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and up 17% over the third quarter of 2019 - Fourth quarter commercial revenues increased 94% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased 11% over the third quarter of 2019 - Fourth quarter cost of revenues per accession declined 12% versus the fourth quarter of 2018 - Full year 2019 revenues increased 70% and the number of commercial samples received increased 35% over full year 2018 Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today