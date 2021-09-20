BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Biocodex and committed to inspiring scientific projects that investigate the implication of microbiota in human health, announces its last call for 2021 grant entries. The $50,000 research grant application, which can be found at the website with other details, should be submitted by October 15, 2021, 5:00 p.m. EST. The grant is open to U.S.-based, early-career investigators studying gut microbiota and its impact beyond the digestive system, the theme of the 2021 grant award, and the recipient can apply it toward a new or existing study.
In 2020, Jessica Queen, MD, PhD, received the grant for her work on Fusobacterium strains from colon cancer biopsies, which observes that the oral microbe Fusobacterium nucleatum is enriched in the microbiome of many colon cancer patients. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation grant has allowed Dr. Queen to expand her research and add more technical support.
"The grant has allowed me to rapidly expand my project in a short period of time, and I believe will significantly contribute to our understanding of the importance and diversity of this cancer-associated organism," said Dr. Queen, who is an Infectious Disease Fellow at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's annual call for grant applications is part of a multi-year research initiative to understand the interaction between microbiota and different pathologies. The 2021 applications will be reviewed, and recipient selected, by the U.S. Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's scientific board, comprised of Dr. Ruth Ann Luna from Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Emeran Mayer from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Erica Sonnenburg from Stanford University.
All completed applications must be sent to USAFoundation@biocodex.com by the October 15, 2021, 5:00 p.m. EST deadline. Late or incomplete applications, or those that don't meet the criteria of the grant program and/or research area will not be considered.
To learn more information about Biocodex Microbiota Foundation and its 2021 U.S. grant program, visit their website.
About the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's mission is to support research into microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Research is supported through grants given to projects that investigate the implication of microbiota in human health. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation supports both foundational and applied research, and projects are selected annually by a committee of independent scientists.
The foundation's primary activity remains the awarding of annual grants to innovative scientific research projects that explore the structure and impact of microbiota. In addition, the foundation also runs and helps establish programs to improve our understanding of microbiota and disseminates this knowledge as widely as possible, including scientific communities and via public projects aimed to help improve human health.
The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general interest organization. For more information about the foundation's international research grants, visit here.
