SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biocompare is launching its latest content hub – Future Lab: Trends in CRISPR. This in depth resource will cover the latest developments in CRISPR news and technologies to help keep the scientific community up to date on this exciting field.
Future Lab is an interactive informational destination designed to showcase the latest advancements, trends, news, and products for targeted scientific areas of interest. Since launching four years ago, the Future Lab content hubs have become indispensable resources to life scientists around the world. The hubs are updated weekly, and regular alerts drive engagement with registered users.
The CRISPR Future Lab puts all of Biocompare's CRISPR-related content directly at users' fingertips. The easy-to-navigate microsite breaks the content down by topic including an introduction to CRISPR, how high-throughput technologies are being used in combination with CRISPR and how CRISPR technologies are improving human health. Each section of the CRISPR Future Lab includes overview articles, explanatory infographics, must-see guides, and expert tips. Educational information from the sponsoring company, Synthego, is also included.
"We are excited to be releasing this important informational resource," says Michael Okimoto Ph.D., Chief Content Officer of Biocompare, "CRISPR technologies are impacting many different areas of the life sciences and we want to make it easier for researchers to keep up to date on the latest advances."
About Biocompare
Biocompare, a Division of CompareNetworks, Inc., is the leading resource for up-to-date product information, product reviews, and new technologies for life scientists. Biocompare combines an in-depth knowledge of life science products and new technologies with the power of the Internet to offer scientists the most dynamic, relevant, and innovative resource that enables them to make better product, technology, and service purchasing decisions. Produced by scientists, Biocompare's mission is to provide free, time-saving services to life science researchers, allowing scientists to find and learn about the technologies that drive discovery. Biocompare continually strives to serve the life science community by providing new and improved online services that facilitate product discovery and technology education. For more information, please visit http://www.biocompare.com.
Media Contact
Axel Gutierrez, Biocompare, 650-278-9631, agutierrez@comparenetworks.com
SOURCE Biocompare