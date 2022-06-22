Embedding Krista's AI-led Automation within BioDatAi's Intelligent Interoperability Platform Delivers the Most Comprehensive Healthcare Automation Solution Available
FRISCO, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioDatAi, an Integrated Platform (iPaaS) technology leader and subsidiary of Dallas-based Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), is proud to announce its Strategic Partnership with Krista Software to collectively offer distinctively innovative automation and interoperability solution for healthcare.
BioDatAi has recently introduced its Intelligent Interoperability Platform, which enables interconnectivity between payers, providers, hospitals, and other health-related organizations through its comprehensive FHIR-enabled federated data architecture. This Platform not only delivers real-time integration of systems and data, but also provides its users the ability to draw upon common core services such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other data sciences, to make data smart, predictive, real-time, and secure.
"As we work to extend the value of our Interoperability Platform to our healthcare clients, we've focused on identifying unique, 'best-in-class' technology partners that deliver differentiated capabilities that complement our offering … and we found that with Krista!" says Kelly Cook, CEO of BioDatAi. "Krista's Intelligent Automation platform, exploiting its unique natural language understanding (NLU) interface, is one of the most capable and powerful automation technologies available within healthcare today."
Krista is a first-of-its-kind automation platform that uses "conversation as its programming language", combining process automation, AI/ML, and natural language processing to implement automated business workflows across multiple users and systems. As a result, Krista learns and delivers not just traditional clinical and administrative process optimization, but transformative end-to-end business outcomes across all facets of healthcare.
"We truly believe that with the integration of the unique capabilities that exist in both Krista and BioDatAi today, this partnership can deliver real game-changing services to the healthcare industry," states John Michelson, Krista CEO. "The integration of BioDatAi's industry-wide access and interoperability, partnered with Krista's Intelligent Automation, creates the opportunity to redefine how healthcare stakeholders can integrate and operate cohesively, instead of independently, ultimately redefining how interoperability and automation can, and should, be done in healthcare."
About BioDatAi
BioDatAi, Inc. is an Integrated Platform (iPaaS) technology leader focused on solving the greatest problems in healthcare today of Access, Quality, and Interoperability. Utilizing its state-of-the-art Intelligent Interoperability Platform, BioDatAi capitalizes on its strengths of AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Data Federation, and Data Sciences to lead the market in terms of healthcare standards for security, interoperability, and speed to innovate. For more information on BioDatAi, visit biodatai.com.
About Krista Software
Krista Software develops the leading AI-led intelligent automation platform, Krista. Krista enables companies to automate complete business processes by elegantly orchestrating people, apps, and AI. Krista is purpose-built to automate complete business outcomes, not just back-office tasks. For more information about Krista, visit kristasoft.com.
