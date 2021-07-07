NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.41 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biodefense market to register a CAGR of over 7%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alexeter Technologies LLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altimmune Inc., ANP Technologies Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Cleveland BioLabs Inc., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of infectious disease and rapid increase in government funding in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biodefense Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Anthrax
- Smallpox
- Botulism
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43768
Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the biodefense market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alexeter Technologies LLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altimmune Inc., ANP Technologies Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Cleveland BioLabs Inc., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Biodefense Market size
- Biodefense Market trends
- Biodefense Market industry analysis
The growing threat of bioterrorism is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of information about bioengineered organism attacks may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biodefense market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Human Vaccine Market - Global human vaccine market is segmented by RoA (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Dengue Vaccine Market - Global dengue vaccine market is segmented by end-user (government institutions, hospitals, and NGOs) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biodefense market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biodefense market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biodefense market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodefense market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Anthrax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smallpox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Botulism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alexeter Technologies LLC
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Altimmune Inc.
- ANP Technologies Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic AS
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc.
- Elusys Therapeutics Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/biodefense-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-biodefensemarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biodefense-market-growth-analysis-in-biotechnology-industry--technavio-301327404.html
SOURCE Technavio