BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alan J. Bauman MD, the world's most highly regarded Hair Restoration Surgeon having treated over 30,000 patients and performed over 9,000 hair transplants was featured by Dave Asprey, "Father of Biohacking" and 3X's NYT Best Selling Author on his "Bulletproof Radio" podcast. The podcast which has been downloaded more than 75 million times and has a stated goal to enhance human performance was an optimal platform for Bauman, whom Asprey accurately refers to as a "Hair Hacker," to take the masses on a deep dive into the present and future of hair transplants and the art and science behind biohacking baldness.
The two masterminds with a shared mission of improving lives touch on topics including the biology of aging hair and the prospect of biohacking grey hair by altering follicles that Bauman equates to the methodology of a liquid tan. Dr. Bauman, a self-proclaimed "hair junkie" reveals the treatments he has employed to maintain his enviable head of lustrous locks and sheds light on a plethora of advanced personalized treatments for hair restoration and the use of specific state-of-the-art quantification tools developed for optimal results.
During the podcast, Bauman emphasizes the importance of the presence of the hair follicle for any treatment to work and when that follicle is dead and gone how the role of the hair transplant comes into play. This leads to the evolution of transplants from the pluggy and obvious work of yesteryear to today's minimally-invasive no-linear-scar approach which is both natural-looking and sans the dreaded painful and once thought of lengthy recovery that was oftentimes a deterrent in undergoing the procedure. Bauman highlights the artistry involved in developing a natural hairline that transitions into the goal of Asprey's transplant to address his balding crown and receding hairline. Bauman explains that while every procedure is unique the motive is always to design and recreate a youthful hairline and coverage that achieves the most natural-looking results.
The podcast was recorded prior to the pandemic and immediately prior to Dave's 4,087 graft FUE hair transplant procedure which also included PRP Platelet Rich Plasma with Extracellular Matrix and follow-on hair regrowth treatments like Dr. Bauman's FDA-cleared TURBO LaserCap. Now months later Dave's keen social media followers are already noticing "something different" about his hair.
"It was an honor to be interviewed on Bulletproof Radio," exclaimed Dr. Bauman from his headquarters aptly dubbed 'The Hair Hospital,' in Boca Raton, FL. "And even more so to restore and upgrade Dave's hair to its youthful vigor. It's only fitting for a public figure whose aim is to age backwards and journey to 180 to have a permanently full head of hair that embodies his quest for essential eternal longevity and exceptional health inside and out."
About Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS
Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 30,000 patients and performed over 9,000 hair transplant procedures since starting his medical hair loss practice Bauman Medical in 1997 in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Bauman received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College and surgical residency training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City. Dr. Bauman is one of only approximately 200 physicians worldwide to achieve certification from the esteemed American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), become an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), and also be recommended by the American Hair Loss Association. Dr. Bauman has achieved the coveted Fellow status within the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), is a frequently invited faculty member at numerous international scientific meetings and live surgery workshops, and has published numerous articles and textbook chapters in the field of hair restoration and hair transplantation.
Dr. Bauman has consistently been shortlisted for numerous Top Hair Transplant Surgeon recognitions and awards worldwide. He has been named "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for four years running and recently named by Forbes as one of "Ten CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." As a respected global expert specialist in hair loss and hair restoration and a pioneer of many techniques, technologies and devices in the field, he has appeared in hundreds of feature stories and live interviews in the mass media and the world's most popular health podcasts. In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide Dr. Bauman sees patients virtually and personally and operates in his nearly 12,000 square foot stand-alone facility in downtown Boca Raton, FL.
Listen to and watch this podcast with Dr. Alan Bauman's pioneering approach to hair loss and hair restoration at https://www.baumanmedical.com/bulletproofhair
Listen to this Bulletproof Radio podcast at https://blog.daveasprey.com/dr-bauman-727/
