- Acquires full ownership of Kleo Pharmaceuticals with two novel immune modulating platforms: the Multi-targeted Antibody Therapy Enhancer (MATE(TM)) conjugation platform and Antibody Recruiting Molecule (ARM(TM)) platform - Enters into exclusive license agreement with Yale University for the development and commercialization of Yale's extracellular target degrader platform based on intellectual property derived from ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Professor David Spiegel - Establishes Biohaven Labs at Science Park in New Haven to advance these three novel discovery platforms and several existing discovery partnerships to serve as an integrated chemistry and discovery research engine to complement Biohaven's late-stage clinical development and commercial expertise