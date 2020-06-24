- Troriluzole 200 mg administered once daily as adjunctive therapy in OCD patients with inadequate response to standard of care treatment showed consistent numerical improvement over placebo on the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) at all study timepoints (weeks 4 to 12) but did not meet the primary outcome measure at week 12, p < 0.05 at week 8 and p = 0.22 at week 12 - Given the strong signal in this proof of concept study, Biohaven plans to advance troriluzole to a full Phase 3 development program in OCD, with a larger sample size and the addition of a higher-dose arm - Troriluzole was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with past clinical trial experience