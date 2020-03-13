Biohaven Announces Patient Savings Program Where Patients Can Pay as Little as $0 for NURTEC(TM) ODT (rimegepant 75 mg) for the Acute Treatment of Migraine in Adults

- Biohaven launches comprehensive patient affordability and access programs for new NURTEC ODT - NURTEC ODT, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of migraine in adults, is now available -Visit www.nurtec.com for more information