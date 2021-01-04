- Recently completed Phase 2 proof of concept study showed drug signal for troriluzole augmentation in OCD and pivotal Phase 3 trial now initiated - Phase 3 trial enhancements include increased sample size to adequately power for previously observed treatment effect, higher dose of troriluzole and optimized clinical trial design to minimize placebo effect - First patient successfully enrolled in the first of 2 planned troriluzole Phase 3 adjunctive trials in subjects with obsessive-compulsive disorder not responding to standard of care treatment