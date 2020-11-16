- Weill Cornell Medicine's Dr. Richard Granstein, M.D., Chairman of Dermatology, will collaborate with Biohaven to study a Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor-antagonist in plaque psoriasis - Psoriasis is a chronic and painful autoimmune disease characterized by red patches of dry, cracked skin that may bleed, itch, and burn that affects 7- 8 million people in the U.S. - CGRP is a neuropeptide believed to play an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis