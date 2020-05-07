- NURTEC(TM) ODT (rimegepant) received FDA-approval for acute treatment of migraine on February 27, 2020 and Biohaven reports net revenues of $1.2M in March 2020 after launch in U.S. Pharmacies - In the first full six weeks following launch, NURTEC ODT had the greatest week-over-week growth for new acute migraine treatments during that time period with over 6,000 prescriptions written to date by over 1,000 health care providers - Achieved positive topline results with oral NURTEC in pivotal prevention of migraine trial, sNDA filing planned for 2020 - Biohaven entered into distribution agreements with Medison Pharma in Israel and Genpharm Services in the Middle East and Gulf Region to bring NURTEC ODT to regions that include approximately 8 million individuals with migraine - Cash/restricted cash on hand at the end of the first quarter was $429.2M; in addition, after FDA acceptance of the NURTEC filing, the Company can access up to $75.0M in financing from its existing agreement with Royalty Pharma, Inc. - None of our late-stage, ongoing, pivotal trials have been paused due to COVID-19; Topline results from our ongoing pivotal trials of troriluzole expected in 3Q2020 for Obsessive-compulsive Disorder, in 1Q2021 for Alzheimer's Disease, and in late 2021 for Spinocerebellar Ataxia; and of verdiperstat in Multiple System Atrophy in late 2021