- NURTEC(TM) ODT (rimegepant) achieved net revenues of $9.7M for the second quarter of 2020 and now NBRx market leader with 52.6% of share - Company well-capitalized with recent non-dilutive financing of up to $950M from Sixth Street term loan and Royalty Pharma funding agreement - Remains on timelines for NURTEC ODT sNDA filing for prevention of migraine in the coming months; additionally, completion of troriluzole Alzheimer's Disease Phase 2/3 trial in 4Q2020, and topline results with troriluzole in Alzheimer's Disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia, and verdiperstat in Multiple System Atrophy in 2021