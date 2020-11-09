- NURTEC(TM) ODT (rimegepant) achieved net revenues of $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an over 80% increase in net revenues from the second quarter of this year - NURTEC ODT preventive treatment of migraine sNDA filing accepted by the FDA with PDUFA goal date in second quarter of 2021 - $875.0 million future tax benefit from rimegepant intellectual property transfer to Irish subsidiary available to be applied to future tax liabilities - $60.0 million Series A funding completed by Asia-Pacific subsidiary, BioShin to bring NURTEC(TM) ODT to an estimated 80 million migraine sufferers in China