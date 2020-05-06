DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced the advancement of its medical-grade biosensor product portfolio and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform with the introduction of the BioButton™ device. The BioButton is a coin-sized, disposable medical device that measures continuous temperature and other vital signs for a remarkable 90-days. BioIntelliSense offers medical-grade data services that allow for early detection of adverse trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics at a fraction of the cost of spot temperature measurements or traditional Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) systems.
BioIntelliSense's BioButton medical-grade device and HIPAA-compliant data services enable effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring of temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate at rest, body position, sleep and activity state for 90-days on a single disposable on-body sensor.
"The introduction of the BioButton device, in combination with the BioMobile applications and enterprise triage dashboards, represents a significant advancement in making continuous medical-grade monitoring reliable, effortless and cost-effective," said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. "The convenience of the BioButton will support a range of clinical use cases for RPM reimbursement and mass market use to enable safe return to work or school."
The BioIntelliSense DaaS platform can be successfully applied to a wide range of COVID-19 related use cases for the monitoring of returning workforce and students, high-risk patient populations, patients in-hospital and in-home along with frontline healthcare professionals.
To learn more about the the BioIntelliSense BioButton for remote monitoring and early detection of COVID-19 visit www.biointellisense.com
About BioIntelliSense
BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.
For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.
Media Contact:
BioIntelliSense, Inc.
Carolyn Walsh
Chief Commercial Officer
cwalsh@BioIntelliSense.com