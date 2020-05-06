DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced the advancement of its medical-grade biosensor product portfolio and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform with the introduction of the BioButton™ device.  The BioButton is a coin-sized, disposable medical device that measures continuous temperature and other vital signs for a remarkable 90-days.  BioIntelliSense offers medical-grade data services that allow for early detection of adverse trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics at a fraction of the cost of spot temperature measurements or traditional Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) systems.

BioIntelliSense's BioButton medical-grade device and HIPAA-compliant data services enable effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring of temperature, respiratory rate and heart rate at rest, body position, sleep and activity state for 90-days on a single disposable on-body sensor.   

"The introduction of the BioButton device, in combination with the BioMobile applications and enterprise triage dashboards, represents a significant advancement in making continuous medical-grade monitoring reliable, effortless and cost-effective," said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense.  "The convenience of the BioButton will support a range of clinical use cases for RPM reimbursement and mass market use to enable safe return to work or school."

The BioIntelliSense DaaS platform can be successfully applied to a wide range of COVID-19 related use cases for the monitoring of returning workforce and students, high-risk patient populations, patients in-hospital and in-home along with frontline healthcare professionals. 

To learn more about the the BioIntelliSense BioButton for remote monitoring and early detection of COVID-19 visit www.biointellisense.com  

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

Media Contact:
BioIntelliSense, Inc.
Carolyn Walsh
Chief Commercial Officer
cwalsh@BioIntelliSense.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.