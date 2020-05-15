- AACR abstract outlines the broad therapeutic potential of BT-001, an oncolytic virus encoding an anti-CTLA4 antibody - Activity demonstrated across a wide range of solid cancers - BT-001 leverages the combined strengths of BioInvent's n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T(TM) platforms and Transgene's Invir.IO(TM) platform - First human trial with BT-001 expected to start before the end of 2020