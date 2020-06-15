ATLANTA, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, announced today availability of the first home test for COVID-19 that combines COVID-19, Flu A / Flu B, and a 21 Test Respiratory Panel from a single saliva sample. Partnering with P23 Labs, one of the first laboratories to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for home saliva collection for COVID-19, the availability of this home test signifies a major step forward in the next phase to combat COVID-19. Although the EUA is only for COVID-19, P23 Labs was able to validate the single sample collection for their respiratory panel, producing a solution for one sample to be tested across multiple assays.
"In the first phase of this battle against COVID-19, laboratories responded with testing but often this testing did not get to the people and businesses who needed it most. It lacked a delivery model and technology platform," says Justin Bellante, CEO. "BioIQ is committed to helping the nation add testing capacity for the challenge, and not repeat shortcomings of the past, by adding innovative testing and tools such as telehealth, contact tracing and communication / notifications, in concert with a technology platform that enables delivery at scale and provides the access and convenience for consumers in a second-wave scenario."
"Because consumers and employers are bracing for one of the most challenging flu seasons in history, P23 Labs thought it critical to have a solution supporting this unique circumstance, keeping the country and the economy moving forward," says Dr. Bernadette M. Mandes Wildemore, MD CMO of P23 Labs.
The new test offering includes the COVID-19 home saliva test in addition to adenovirus, coronaviruses (in addition to COVID-19), rhinovirus, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenzas, pneumoniae, and other respiratory conditions from a single self-collected saliva specimen. The testing solution provides the safety and convenience of home sample collection, the ability to identify and distinguish between the many common viruses that can cause symptoms yet may not need the level of treatment necessary for COVID-19, and potentially prevent unnecessary use of hospital resources in the midst of a "second-wave" of COVID-19 infections.
The availability of this revolutionary test addresses the coming wave of flu-intermingled-COVID-19 cases– the next major test for our nation, and includes:
- Convenience of at-home saliva-based sample collection.
- Capabilities of P23 Labs to connect employees, health plan members, and individuals with COVID-19 diagnostic testing under the virtual supervision of a clinician.
- An integrated technology platform so test results can be supported by telehealth consultation for interpretation of results and targeted, personalized treatment of the diagnosed condition, whether COVID-19, the common flu, or rhinovirus.
- Symptom and exposure checking, contact tracing, and notification tools for companies whose employees have returned to the workplace or are in the process of returning to the workplace.
The BioIQ technology platform is helping to enable testing of healthcare workers, critical infrastructure, and employers nationally by wrapping testing into a broader protocol of symptom assessment, testing, telehealth consultation, contact tracing, and notification. This comprehensive, consultative platform is critical as the scale and complexity of the first flu season during a pandemic in generations approaches.
About BioIQ
BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.
With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.
About P23 Labs
P23 Labs is a high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory that specializes in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease. P23 Labs offer a full suite of molecular diagnostic tests that also include COVID-19, respiratory pathogen profiles, and other infectious diseases rapidly identified via our state-of-the-art molecular methods. Our emphasis is on women's health and serving the underserved communities in the United States. P23 Labs is dedicated to removing healthcare barriers and improving healthcare literacy.
Founded in 2020, P23 captured on the unique opportunity for a quality laboratory that focuses on fortifying the relationship of patients and providers by increasing access to healthcare. P23 Labs staff have a combined 150 plus years of experience in genetics, epidemiology, business, finance, and clinical medical practice. P23 Labs combine innovation, quality, and creativity with science to emerge as a leader in molecular testing. P23 Labs is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. For more information visit www.p23labs.com.
