IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that the Epic Hygiene dental laser meets recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which recommends not using ultrasonic scalers to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Ultrasonic scalers create a visible water spray that can contain particle droplets of water, saliva, blood, microorganisms, and other debris, which can serve as a conduit to spread the virus.
As dental offices in all 50 states begin to open their doors, they can rely on the Epic Hygiene laser for Laser Bacterial Reduction (LBR) therapy, which was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March. This indication allows hygienists to perform gentler, highly effective treatments for bacterial reduction and managing periodontal disease without using water.
"We have already seen how all-tissue Waterlase dental lasers create 98% less aerosol than traditional dental handpieces, meeting the American Dental Association's recommendation of reduced aerosol production to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Todd Norbe, CEO of BIOLASE. "We are proud that we have continued to see our products, like the Epic Hygiene laser, meet the unique needs of dentists during this time. We believe this aligns directly with our mission of advancing dentistry, beyond the pandemic, to treat patients in the safest way possible."
Epic Hygiene is the latest innovation in proven Epic laser technology, designed by dental hygienists for dental hygienists. This new laser system gives dental professionals a total solution to effectively manage non-surgical periodontitis and increase clinical production. The system includes proven step-by-step clinical protocols, including pocket therapy and perio debridement, for easy implementation.
To learn more about the Epic Hygiene laser, please visit biolase.com/epichygiene.
About BIOLASE, Inc.
BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company that is a global market leader in the manufacturing and marketing of proprietary dental laser systems that enable dentists and dental specialists to perform a broad range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and surgical applications. BIOLASE's laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior, patient-friendly results for many types of common dental procedures compared to those achieved with traditional instruments. BIOLASE has sold over 41,000 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world.
For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.
BIOLASE®, Waterlase®, Waterlase iPlus® and Epic Hygiene™ are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.