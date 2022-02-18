DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic Drug Product CMO Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biologic Drug Product CMO Benchmarking (5th Edition) report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing.
In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, ISR presents data on 453 service encounters from 136 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.
Major Topics
- Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- CMO Selection Drivers
- CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
- Company Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
What You Will Learn
Drug Developers:
- Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
- Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for biologic drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
- Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers:
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
- Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing and related services
- Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
- Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Outsourcing Models
CMO Selection Drivers
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important CMO Attributes
- CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- CMO Leaders -Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Preference Among Users
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- Summary Table
CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
- CMO Performance: Organization Factors
- CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
- CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
- CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
- CMO Loyalty
- CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Models
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Large Molecule Product Offering
- Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
- CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- Other Responses 1%
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- CMO Drill-downs
- CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Biologic Drug Product Outsourcing
- Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
- Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Involvement
- Years of Industry Experience
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Alcami
- AMRI
- Baxter BioPharma Solutions
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Famar
- Fareva
- FujiFilm Diosynth
- Grifols
- GSK Contract Manufacturing
- Hetero
- IDT Biologika
- Jubilant HollisterStier
- Lonza
- Millipore Sigma
- Nitto Avecia Pharma Services
- Novasep
- Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Recipharm
- Samsung Biologics
- Sandoz
- Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly CEPiA Sanofi
- Siegfried
- Vetter
- Wockhardt
- Wuxi Biologics
