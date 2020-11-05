- Top-line Results from 52-week Phase 3 Study with Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec for Severe Hemophilia A Expected Early 2021 - Submission of Phase 3 Results from 134 Subjects with 1 to 2 Years of Data with Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec for Severe Hemophilia A to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Expected in the Second Quarter of 2021 - Marketing Applications for Vosoritide to Treat Children with Achondroplasia under Review in Europe and the U.S.; Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Opinion Expected in the Second Half of 2021 and U.S. Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date Expected August 20, 2021 - 2020 GAAP Net Income Guidance Reflects Impact of Tax Benefit; Reduced Operating Expenses Drive Improved 2020 Non-GAAP Income Guidance; 2020 Full-year Total Revenue Guidance Revised due to Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Absence of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Revenue Contributions in 2020