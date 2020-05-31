BioMarin Provides Highlights of 4 Years of Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A

All Study Participants Remain off Prophylactic Therapy Cumulative Mean Annualized Bleed Rates Remain Less Than One (1) in Both 4e13 vg/kg (After 3 Years) and 6e13 vg/kg (After 4 Years) Dose Cohorts Longest Duration of Clinical Experience for a Gene Therapy in Hemophilia A Late-Breaking Abstract Submitted to Upcoming World Federation of Hemophilia Virtual Summit, June 14-19, 2020