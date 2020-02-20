BioMarin's Biologics License Application for Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Accepted for Priority Review by FDA with Review Action Date of August 21, 2020

No Advisory Committee Meeting Currently Planned to Review the Application If approved, 1st Gene Therapy in U.S. for the Treatment of Any Type of Hemophilia FDA Also Accepts Premarket Approval (PMA) Application for Companion Diagnostic Test, a 1st for a Gene Therapy