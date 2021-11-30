BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) will host a virtual R&D Day beginning at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.  BioMarin management and external experts will provide an update to the investment community on the Company's earlier-stage development portfolio, which is focused on translating genetic discoveries into transformative medicines.

Video Webcast and Live Q&A

Interested parties may access the video presentation that will include audio and slides of the presentations via YouTube using this link: https://youtu.be/05iCxYehS-c. A replay of the meeting will be archived on BioMarin's IR web site.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.  Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

