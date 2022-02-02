TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the advent almost 25 years ago of techniques that enable simultaneous measurement of gene expression in a single sample, the use of gene expression profile combinations to understand tumor biology has promised to revolutionize our approach to diagnosis and prognosis in the clinic. However, this potential has yet to be fully realized despite the exponential increase in genomic data during this period.
A strategic approach for biomarker discovery aligned with the development and validation path of the therapeutic is essential. Almac Diagnostics Services has substantial expertise in biomarker discovery from gene expression, taking them beyond the proof-of-concept phase to analytically validate and deliver prospectively for clinical trial stratification.
This webinar explores some of the challenges that have hindered progress and discusses bioinformatics innovations with case study examples that may yet fuel a rise in successful translation of gene signatures into clinical application.
Join Dr. Laura Knight, VP of Data Sciences, Almac Diagnostic Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomarker Discovery from Gene Expression: Challenges and Solutions for Success.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks