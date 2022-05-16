In this free webinar, learn why biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease (AD) form the cornerstone of AD diagnosis and treatment. Attendees will learn how certain cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers provide information on pathology treatment effects and stratification while other blood-based biomarkers provide information on disease progression. The featured speakers will discuss how advancements in blood analysis generate consistent data independent of the analytical method used. The speakers will also discuss how to find clinical implementation for different contexts of use.
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease (AD) have become the cornerstone of the etiological diagnosis of AD. As such, AD biomarkers are indispensable for selection of the right patient groups in trials targeting AD. Moreover, other CSF biomarkers can provide important information on the effects of treatments on pathology, and for stratification.
For many years, blood analyses for the same AD biomarkers were unattainable, but recent results have shown that they will become a reality. Convincing data generated with new high-sensitivity assays have emerged with a remarkable consistency across different cohorts and independent of the analytical method used. Moreover, other neurodegenerative blood-based biomarkers, such as neurofilament light and more recently glial fibrillary acidic protein, provide information on disease progression and show potential for monitoring treatment effects.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and get guidance for clinical implementation.
Join experts from Amsterdam UMC, Charlotte Teunissen, Professor in Neurochemistry, Chair of the Neurochemistry Lab; and Pieter van Bokhoven, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of the Industry Alliance Office of Amsterdam Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease: The Road Towards Clinical Implementation.
