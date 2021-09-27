TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurodegenerative diseases remain one of the major causes of death and constitute one of the leading causes of disability. The implementation of new strategies to predict drug outcomes for more effective drug development and establishing a more personalized medicine approach is needed. Despite the large numbers of candidate biomarkers which have been proposed and extensively evaluated, very few are currently integrated into routine clinical practice and the quest for novel brain injury markers in still ongoing.
Join this webinar to hear the panelists discuss two strategies to approach neurodegenerative disease monitoring using objective biomarkers and offering new and unique perspectives.
Utilizing a case study in the field of Huntington's disease, the panelists will show the development of a single molecule counting (SMC) ultra-sensitive assay to detect fM-level huntingtin (HTT) in human cerebrospinal fluid. The relevance of the antibody and the calibrator analyte selection when applied to HTT biology will be discussed, together with the assessment of possible confounding factors in the detection of highly diluted analytes in peripheral fluids.
In the second segment of the presentation, mass spectrometry-based methods for robust measurement of novel investigative biomarkers for the identification of a neurodegenerative disorder will be shown. A case study will be used to highlight a liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry approach developed to follow biomarkers in the context of pantothenate kinase-associate neurodegeneration (PKAN).
Join Pamela di Pasquale, PhD, Research Investigator; and Manuel Daldin, PhD, Research Investigator, from IRBM. S.p.A., for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biomarkers for Neurodegenerative Diseases: Immunoassays and LC-MS/MS to Track Disease Progression.
