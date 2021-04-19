Biomica Logo

REHOVOT, Israel, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced that Dr. Elran Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Biomica, will present at the Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit being held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. 

 

 

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings during the summit.

A Pre-Recording of the Presentation will be made available on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

About Biomica:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

Contact:

Rivka Neufeld/ Aviva Banczewski

Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager

E: IR@evogene.com

T: +972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:

Joseph Green

Edison Group

E: jgreen@edisongroup.com

T: +1 646-653-7030

Laine Yonker

Edison Group

E: lyonker@edisongroup.com

T: +1 646-653-7035

