Dr. Elran Haber to participate in the Industry Leaders opening panel at this premier Microbiome conference

REHOVOT, Israel, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting as part of a panel at the opening session of the 7th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit taking place between June 21-24, 2022 in Boston, MA.

 

 

The event is known in the field as the most comprehensive forum for microbiome drug developers and an opportunity for the industry to take a collaborative approach, discuss next-generation microbiome-based therapeutics and establish new partnerships.

In attendance will be Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica. Dr. Haber will be part of the plenary opening industry leaders panel on June 22, 2022.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and those interested should be in touch with the investor or public relations team.  

About Biomica

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

