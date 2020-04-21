VALENCIA, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness, Inc., the leading provider of advanced, clinically supported medical devices for the treatment of chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, is pleased to share that thousands of US-based surgeons are taking advantage of the current 'stay-at-home' mandate to familiarize themselves with innovation to help improve the lives of patients struggling to find non-opioid chronic pain relief. With non-critical surgeries being postponed and physicians unable to treat their chronic pain patients, many clinicians are using their time to educate themselves on available online tools and resources, such as training and certifications for the Bioness StimRouter, to help them improve overall patient care.
As one of the pillars of Bioness' mission, the company has focused on education for both clinicians and patients on the available non-opioid options for chronic pain management. Many national scientific societies, whose annual meetings are being cancelled, responded to the proactive call for online StimRouter peripheral nerve stimulator training. Five different webinars have been conducted or scheduled in partnership with five different scientific societies to date. One such partnership is the World Academy of Pain Medicine United (WAPMU). Bioness is offering an educational training series that can be accessed by pain management experts all over the world. These courses offer planning and implant technique instruction for 16 different peripheral nerves.
The online training programs consist of narrated implant procedure videos, and surgical planning presentations, that assist surgeons looking to offer patients advanced approaches to treating chronic pain Based on the positive responses from physicians, Bioness is conducting training sessions focusing on:
- Imaging and planning.
- Typical and challenging implant locations.
- Clinical data and patient outcomes.
With the increased awareness of peripheral nerve stimulators for the treatment of chronic pain, Bioness continues to partner with clinicians, scientific societies, and patients to deploy the battery of existing educational materials illustrating a multitude of on-label applications in order to support excellent patient outcomes.
"Bioness has developed several clinician training options and partnerships across the industry to support our customers in their mission to deliver the StimRouter as a safe, effective, and permanent solutions to pain management," said Todd Cushman, President and CEO at Bioness.
To register for Bioness' enhanced training programs, interested parties can visit www.WAPMU.org. For more information on the StimRouter, visit www.stimrouter.com.
About StimRouter® Neuromodulation System
StimRouter is approved by the FDA to treat chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, excluding pain in the craniofacial region. StimRouter is a minimally invasive neuromodulation medical device consisting of a thin, implanted lead with conductive electrode, external pulse transmitter (EPT), and hand-held wireless patient programmer. Electrical signals are transmitted transdermally from the EPT through the electrode, down the lead to the target nerve. StimRouter is programmed at the direction of the physician to meet patient requirements but is controlled by the patient to address the patients' specific, changing pain management needs.
About Bioness Inc.
Bioness is the leading provider of innovative technologies helping people regain mobility and independence. Bioness solutions include implantable and external neuromodulation systems, robotic systems, and software based therapy programs providing functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by pain, central nervous system disorders, and orthopedic injuries. Currently, Bioness offers six medical devices within its commercial portfolio which are distributed and sold on five continents and in over 25 countries worldwide. Our technologies have been implemented in the most prestigious and well-respected institutions around the globe with approximately 90% of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States currently using one or more Bioness solutions. Bioness has a singular focus on aiding large, underserved customer groups with innovative, evidence-based solutions and we will continue to develop and make commercially available new products that address the growing and changing needs of our customers. Individual results vary. Consult with a qualified physician to determine if this product is right for you. Contraindications, adverse reactions and precautions are available online at www.bioness.com.
