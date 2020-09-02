TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ's Tenth Annual BioPartnering Conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7, will bring hundreds of life sciences professionals from the Northeast and beyond together for networking, 1:1 partnering meetings, company presentations, posters, exhibits and plenary sessions.
"We're thrilled to once again present BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Both of these organizations are dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem and supporting the life sciences industry in bringing new therapies and medicines to Patients," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ.
"This year's two-day virtual program is designed to once again foster productive partnerships, create fruitful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation," added Hart. "In fact, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule 1:1 partnering meetings for four full-days -- October 5 through October 8. And, to ensure that attendees have ample time to schedule their meetings prior to the start of the event, we are opening the partnering system next week."
Live plenary sessions will be led by these industry experts: Sarah Brennan, Vice President, Business Development, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Matthew Cohen, Ph.D., Partner, Osage University Partners; Jason Furtado, M.Eng, Founder & CEO, Shoobx, Inc.; Jim Glassman, Ph.D., Managing Director and Head Economist, J.P. Morgan; David Greenwald, Ph.D., Vice President, Business Development, Deerfield Management; Johan Van Hoof, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Disease & Vaccines (IDV), Janssen R&D, Managing Director, Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, B.V, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Robbie Huffines, MBA, Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan; Michal Preminger, Ph.D., MBA, Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, East, North America; Dennis Purcell, MBA, Founder, Aisling Capital; Anna Turetsky, Ph.D., Principal, Venture Investments, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research; and John Whittaker, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan.
Company Presentations will be given by these emerging life sciences organizations:
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
Intrommune Therapeutics
Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclipse Therapeutics
Jubilant Therapeutics
SCYNEXIS
Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kayothera
Simphotek
AustarPharma LLC
Levolta Pharmaceuticals
StemBioSys, Inc.
Azure Biotech, Inc.
Nanochon
Syapse
BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc.
Neumentum, Inc.
Tactical Therapeutics, Inc.
Blaze Bioscience, Inc.
OcuMedic, Inc.
Third Pole Therapeutics
Chromocell Corporation
Oncoceutics
Tyme, Inc.
Evrys Bio
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
Viamer Biosciences
FLUIDDA Inc.
PhageNova Bio, Inc.
Virion Therapeutics
Geistlich Pharma
Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Visikol, Inc.
Immune Regulation Ltd.
Qlibrium
Wellsheet, Inc.
Immunic Therapeutics
RenovaCare, Inc.
Insmed Incorporated
RTsafe
Additionally, pitch presentations will be given by these institution spin-outs and other start-up companies:
Aeragen
Inspirate Bioscience
precisionlife
AEROS Environmental LLC
Libera Bio
Quantitative Radiology
AGelity Biomechanics Corp.
MAVEN Diagnostic
Raven Biomaterials LLC
Alterra Biotech Inc.
Maxwell Biosciences, Inc.
Respirogen, Inc.
Ayma Therapeutics Inc.
MedifVU, LLC
RTM Vital Signs LLC
BalinBac Therapeutics Inc.
Medsix
SAPHTx, Inc.
Bright Cloud International
Molecular Surface
Sentrimed, Inc.
Ciscovery Bio
Navega Therapeutics
Sharper Sense
Clara Biotech, Inc.
NemaGen Discoveries
Surgicure Technologies, Inc.
Concarlo Holdings, LLC
Neoneur LLC
Sympal, Inc.
Cryptyx Biosciences
Notitia Biologics Company
TBT Pharma
FloBio LLC
Obatala Sciences, Inc.
Teclison Limited
Hillstream BioPharma
OraLiva, Inc.
Ventis Pharma
In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions
Organoid Therapeutics
Young Therapeutics LLC
With the importance of academic and industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward, attendees will hear from and have the opportunity to meet with Columbia Technology Ventures, Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers, State University of New Jersey, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute.
Register at www.BioNJ.org. Registration is $295 for BioNJ Members and $345 for Future Members. Please contact SBamberger@BioNJ.org with any questions. And, Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org to discuss Sponsorship opportunities.
