TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the speaker roster, featuring thought leaders from world-renowned life sciences organizations, for its Ninth Annual C-Suite Summit, entitled "Transitioning to the 'Next Normal': Biopharma's Role in Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis and What's Next," taking place virtually Friday, October 15, 2021, from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
After closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State and local health agencies, as well as speaking with leading epidemiologists, BioNJ has decided to present this year's full-day C-Suite Summit virtually, instead of its originally planned in-person format.
Realizing the desire for many of our Members to have the opportunity to network live in a safe environment, BioNJ is excited to kick off the Summit with an in-person Networking Reception the evening before, Thursday, October 14, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Basking Ridge Country Club. Following safety guidelines, including requiring on-site proof of vaccination (masking is recommended), attendees will enjoy networking, cocktails, dinner food and first-hand views of the beautifully manicured fairways of the Club's golf course and 260 private acres.
"Each year, BioNJ's C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private, and revenue and pre-revenue for timely discussions impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart.
"As we know, COVID-19 has brought unimaginable global disruption," added Hart. "Therefore, this year's program is dedicated to taking a look at the 'Next Normal'. Our all-star roster of speakers will take a deep dive into this past year's successes and challenges, while discussing the next wave of innovation across the value chain and sharing thoughts on how the industry might deepen and scale its commitment to delivering a positive impact for society."
Hear from and engage with:
- Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Food & Drug Administration
- Steve Bryant, Ph.D., Vice President, Head, Global Business Development, Genmab
- Gerry Collins, Vice President, Supply Chain Resilience, Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson
- Tamara Elias, M.D., Vice President, Global Partnerships & Innovation, MSD, Merck & Co.
- Daniel Karp, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, Organon
- Michael Ku, PharmD, Vice President, Global Clinical Supply, Pfizer
- Elliott Levy, M.D., Head, Intrepid Alliance & former Senior Vice President, Global Development, Amgen
- Innes Meldrum, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Otsuka
- Elizabeth Naldi-Jacob, Vice President, Oncology Head, Corporate Development & Alliance Management, Merck & Co.
- Brent Ragans, President, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, U.S.
- Stefan Roehr, Head, North America Supply Chain, Distribution & Logistics, Sanofi
- Geralyn Ritter, Executive Vice President, External Affairs & ESG, Organon
- Nitin Seth, CEO, Incedo
- Jacqueline Berman, Partner, Morgan Lewis
- Joseph Goldberg, Director, Strategy & Management Consulting, National Life Sciences Industry Consulting Leader, RSM US LLP
- Debbie Hart, President & CEO, BioNJ
- Ben Hohn, Principal, BD, Pipeline and Launch Strategy & Emerging Pharma, Lead, ZS Associates
- Fred Lowery, Senior Vice President, Thermo Fisher & President Customer Channels, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Lucy Perez, Ph.D., Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Arda Ural, Ph.D., Americas Industry Market Leader, HS&W, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Ernst & Young LLP
Attend these sessions:
- An Imperative to Lead Presented by McKinsey & Company
- Striding into a "New Normal"
- Fireside Chat With Dr. Peter Marks, FDA: A Rapidly Evolving Regulatory Landscape
- Digital Patient and HCP Engagement in a Post-COVID World
- Value Creation in the Industry
- Rethinking Resilience - The Global Supply Chain
- Winning in the Digital Age
- The Pfizer Story
Click here to register. Now a lower cost: Registration is $350 for Members and $450 for future BioNJ Members. The registration fee includes the Networking Reception on Thursday, October 14, 2021, as well as the full-day virtual event on Friday, October 15, 2021. The C-Suite Summit is closed to media. Contact Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org to learn about Sponsorship opportunities.
Contact
Randi Bromberg
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067
