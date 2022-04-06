Dr. Joseph Burns and Dr. Deryk G. Jones bring substantial clinical expertise in knee and shoulder education, training, and surgery
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biorez Inc., a start-up advancing tendon and ligament healing with its proprietary BioBrace Technology, announced today that the company is expanding its scientific advisory board to include Drs. Joseph Burns of Atlanta and Deryk G. Jones of New Orleans.
"Drs. Burns and Jones are both accomplished surgeons, thought leaders, and published researchers in sports medicine, and we are honored to have them join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Kevin Rocco, Biorez Founder and CEO. "We look forward to benefitting from their advice and guidance as we scale our commercialization and initiate post-market clinical research."
A graduate of Georgetown University School of Medicine, Dr. Burns completed his residency at the University of Connecticut and was fellowship-trained in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at Southern California Orthopedic Institute (SCOI), where he also served as program director. He is currently an orthopedic sports and shoulder specialist and Chief at Wellstar Health System Musculoskeletal Service Line in Atlanta.
"In the world of orthopedics, biologics are the next frontier, and the BioBrace is potentially the most meaningful advance in years," said Dr. Burns. "No other device has shown the same ability to simultaneously induce new biologic healing and strengthen a surgical repair. We are just beginning to uncover the potential applications of this technology, and I'm very excited to partner with Biorez in investigating BioBrace's potential in the field of orthopedic surgery."
Dr. Jones is a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed residencies in general surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital and orthopedic surgery at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Residency Program. He was fellowship-trained in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and is currently a full professor in orthopedic surgery at Ochsner Clinical School and the University of Queensland in Australia. Dr. Jones is also Head of the Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute (OSMI) and director of the OSMI fellowship program.
"Biorez has created an innovative solution to tissue augmentation in numerous applications in sports medicine," added Dr. Jones. "I have been impressed with the rapid incorporation of the BioBrace material and resultant recovery times and functional return when I have used it in revision shoulder and knee surgeries. By creating a scaffold with collagen and bioresorbable microfilaments the surgeon has access to an implant that will protect the operative site while allowing for biologic healing to occur."
About Biorez Inc.:
Biorez is a New Haven, CT-based medical device commercial stage start-up focused on advancing the healing of soft tissues using its proprietary BioBrace technology. The company has pioneered the BioBrace implant, a breakthrough biocomposite scaffold featuring a highly porous collagen matrix that is reinforced with bioresorbable microfilaments. The BioBrace implant is intended to reinforce soft tissue repairs in several clinical applications and is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under K203267. More information is available at http://www.biorez.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Rocco, Biorez, (833) 324-6739, krocco@biorez.com
SOURCE Biorez