NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biorez Inc., a New Haven start-up advancing tendon and ligament healing, announced today that four key utility patents were issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office between July and September 2021.
The four new patents relate to Biorez's proprietary BioBrace Implant, which is a biocomposite soft tissue scaffold intended to reinforce soft tissue repair, and act as a biologic scaffold to promote healing.
The BioBrace Implant was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in April (K203267) and is indicated "for the reinforcement of soft tissue where weakness exists."
Unlike traditional implant materials that are either synthetic or biologic in origin, BioBrace is a composite of both. The novel implant's architecture features a highly porous type I collagen matrix reinforced with bioresorbable PLLA microfilaments. The unique design of the BioBrace enables the mechanical reinforcement of soft tissue repairs, with a bio-inductive scaffold to promote healing.
The abstract of the patents describes the invention as "a composite scaffold having a highly porous interior with increased surface area and void volume surrounded by a flexible support structure that substantially maintains its three-dimensional shape under tension and provides mechanical reinforcement during repair or reconstruction of soft tissue while simultaneously facilitating regeneration of functional tissue."
These recent patent issuances provide protection for the Biorez BioBrace implant and its use in surgery into 2040, and expand Biorez's patent portfolio to 8 issued US patents, and 16 outside the US. Additional US and foreign patent applications are pending.
"The recently issued 532, 102, 776, and 622 patents are further evidence that Biorez has category-defining innovation with our BioBrace technology," commented Kevin Rocco, Founder & CEO. "These new patents add to our exceptional year that includes the US FDA regulatory clearance, winning the ACE new technology award at the AOSSM-AANA Annual meeting, and the recent momentum in our limited commercial release."
Recently Issue Biorez Patents:
Uniformly Titled: Composite scaffold for the repair, reconstruction, and regeneration of soft tissues
- US Patent Number: 11,058,532 (Granted 7/13/2021)
- US Patent Number: 11,065,102 (Granted 7/20/2021)
- US Patent Number: 11,096,776 (Granted 8/24/2021)
- US Patent Number: 11,116,622 (Granted 9/14/2021)
About Biorez Inc.:
Biorez is a New Haven, CT-based medical device start-up focused on advancing the healing of soft tissues using its proprietary BioBrace technology. The company has pioneered the BioBrace implant, a breakthrough biocomposite scaffold featuring a highly porous collagen matrix that is reinforced with bioresorbable microfilaments. The BioBrace implant is intended to reinforce soft tissue repairs in several clinical applications and is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under K203267. More information is available at http://www.biorez.com.
