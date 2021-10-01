LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biospectal SA, the remote patient monitoring biosensing software company, today announced the Biospectal OptiBP™ smartphone blood pressure monitoring app and data platform was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Health category. Biospectal OptiBP for Android launched in public beta in January 2021. Biospectal OptiBP for iOS is currently in alpha and is planned for public beta launch in the second half of 2021. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here.
Highlighted in the October 2021 print issue of Fast Company, the 10th anniversary of the Innovation by Design awards recognizes people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.
"We are excited to be included in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards and to be recognized as an innovative company focused on solving the problems of today and tomorrow," said Biospectal CEO and co-founder, Eliott Jones. "People need an easy to use, digital means to accurately - and regularly - measure, monitor, track and share their blood pressure data with their physician. Biospectal OptiBP™'s innovative technology and user-friendly app format design helps democratize access to healthcare worldwide, and makes monitoring blood pressure simple and accessible for anyone with a smartphone."
The Biospectal OptiBP app delivers medical-grade blood pressure monitoring via the fingertip on a smartphone camera lens, making frequent, convenient, quick and easy blood pressure monitoring available anytime, anywhere. In addition, OptiBP can connect users' data effortlessly to their doctor, allowing insights and improved treatment regimens – achieving the ultimate goal of improving health, longevity and quality of life. In short, Biospectal OptiBP replaces the bulky, inconvenient, and antiquated traditional blood pressure cuff with the built in camera sensor and connected data capabilities of the phone people already carry with them every day. This revolutionizes blood pressure management by enabling instant, global scale access to clinical grade monitoring at the "point of patient," promoting dramatically improved adherence to the frequent measurement that clinicians have needed to treat hypertension effectively. .
Biospectal OptiBP has been validated by extensive independent, third-party research, with results confirming its clinical grade accuracy published in Scientific Reports in Nature. Further clinical study results published in Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal confirmed Biospectal OptiBP app's achievement of the ISO 81060-2 international standard for blood pressure measurement device accuracy. No other blood pressure monitoring and management device on the market offers both the convenience and medical-grade accuracy of Biospectal OptiBP.
"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists and honorable mentions are featured online at FastCompany.com and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 28, 2021. View the complete list of award winners here.
About Biospectal
Biospectal SA is the remote monitoring and biosensing software company focused on the worldwide democratization of clinical monitoring. We make it easy for hypertension patients and health-conscious consumers to take on hypertension, the 'silent killer' and #1 chronic health condition worldwide. Biospectal's OptiBP™ smartphone application and data platform removes the traditional blood pressure cuff barrier and enables frequent and intelligent blood pressure tracking via a fingertip applied to a smartphone camera lens. By optically measuring blood flow through the skin, our proprietary algorithm turns light information into blood pressure values. Now, anyone with a smartphone can have the convenience of a connected blood pressure monitor with them anytime, anywhere.
Founded July 2017, Biospectal is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an additional office in Silicon Valley. Biospectal's clinically validated, patented technology was developed in collaboration with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology and represents 10+ years of non-invasive optical biosensing R&D. Read our news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or learn more at https://biospectal.com.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
