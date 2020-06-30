EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biossance, a pioneering clean skincare brand from Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, is pleased to announce The Clean Academy by Biossance Impact Award™ to discover and foster the growth of future sustainability and environmental leaders. The program officially launched on June 29 via a digital fireside chat with Create & Cultivate, featuring Biossance President Catherine Gore, Future Earth co-founder Stephanie Shepherd, and Katie Matthews, PhD, Chief Scientist at Oceana, Biossance's new charitable partner and an organization dedicated toward protecting and restoring oceans across the world.
The Clean Academy Impact Award calls upon all activists, anti-plastic crusaders and whale warriors, aiming to recognize the individuals protecting and restoring our oceans. Entries will be judged by a multi-disciplinary panel of experts. The leading applicant in each of the two categories – Science and Innovation and Social Impact - will receive $10,000 to advance their conservation projects. Additionally, the winners will receive quarterly mentorship sessions and marketing support from Biossance executives and Clean Academy experts. U.S. residents age 18 and up are invited to enter through 11:59PM PST on July 29, 2020 and finalists will be announced in August.
"Education and awareness are key factors in preserving our planet and moving the beauty industry forward. I'm proud to partner with Biossance to support our future leaders and remain committed to empowering people to make healthier choices for their skin and for the environment." – Stephanie Shepherd, Future Earth co-founder.
Identifying and supporting promising leaders in the environmental space is a natural progression for Biossance — a company dedicated to making a positive impact on the world since its inception. In addition to employing planet-first processes, conscious packaging, and stringent ingredient guidelines, Biossance utilizes its own 100% vegan, sugarcane-derived squalane in every product. For years, squalane, a key moisturizing ingredient, was inhumanely harvested from shark livers. But with innovative biotechnology, Biossance is able to mass-produce squalane ethically through fermentation technology, and sustainably, giving other brands access to the ingredient and keeping millions of sharks safe.
Sharks have played a vital role in maintaining healthy oceans for hundreds of millions of years, but today, nearly one in four sharks are threatened with extinction. Biossance's mission beautifully complements Oceana's policy-driven approach to conservation. As part of this ongoing partnership, Biossance.com customers can round up their purchase to donate to Oceana. Other collaboration touchpoints throughout the year include an exclusive holiday gift set, as well as the ability to Adopt a Shark, redeemable via points through Biossance's customer loyalty program launching this fall. Together as partners, they share a commitment to protecting and restoring global shark populations while educating the community about these powerful creatures.
"Oceana is excited to welcome Biossance as an official corporate partner. Biossance's dedication to educating their customers and inspiring them to become ocean advocates fortifies Oceana's campaigns to protect sharks and our overarching mission to rebuild abundant and biodiverse oceans." – Jon Frank, Director, Global Corporate and Celebrity Partnerships.
"Biossance has always been committed to delivering highly effective, safe skincare without harming the environment or the animals that live in it. We are thrilled to be partnering with Oceana to raise awareness about protecting our oceans and the wonderfully diverse ecosystems that live within them, and look forward to investing in tomorrow's leading innovators via our Clean Academy Impact Award to support the future of our planet." – Catherine Gore, President of Biossance.
Biossance launched The Clean Academy in 2019 as the ultimate clean beauty resource, simplifying complex ingredients, dissecting labels to empower consumers with knowledge, and providing actionable advice on how to make smart, sustainable beauty choices. The award-winning educational platform features an interactive curriculum of engaging video content hosted by brand ambassadors, industry experts and scientists.
To enter the Clean Academy Impact Award, visit CleanAcademy.com/Award. For more information on the partnership with Oceana, please visit Biossance.com.
About Biossance
Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise™ approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.
About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the launch of new product set and customer programs in collaboration with Oceana. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.