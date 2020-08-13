BioSymetrics (www.biosymetrics.com) empowers pharmaceutical R&D innovation with leading data science expertise. Founded in 2015, BioSymetrics' Augusta™ product is an advanced SaaS-based biomedical Machine Learning (ML) platform. Augusta™ applies a first-of-its-kind “contingent AI” by combining ML and data pre-processing/integration in an iterative framework. The result? A proven increase of speed to market through all stages of drug discovery and research.