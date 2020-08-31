UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Biotage AB (publ) (Biotage) has during August 2020 issued 243,313 new class C shares in accordance with the incentive program LTIP 2020 which was adopted by the Annual General Meeting held on June 4, 2020.
Prior to the issue, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Biotage amounted to 65,201,784. Through the issue the number of shares in Biotage has increased by 243,313 shares, corresponding to 24,331.3 votes. As of today, the total number of registered and outstanding shares of Biotage amounts to 65,445,097, whereof 65,201,784 are ordinary shares and 243,313 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in Biotage amounts to 65,226,115.3, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 90,968,684.83.
This information is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 CET on August 31, 2020.
About Biotage
Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1 101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com
Contact:
Biotage AB
Tel: +46 18 56 59 00
www.biotage.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/biotage/r/biotage---change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes,c3182666
The following files are available for download:
Press release (PDF)