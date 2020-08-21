ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acera Surgical, Inc. ("Acera," St. Louis, Missouri), announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against RenovoDerm LLC and its related companies: Nanofiber Solutions LLC, ParaGen Technologies LLC, and Atreon Orthopedics LLC. The suit was brought in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 1:20-cv-00980, USDC Delaware). At issue in the suit are four patents related to Acera's nanofiber technology platform: U.S. Patent Nos. 10,080,687, 10,617,512, 10,632,288, and 10,682,444.

"Acera takes the protection of proprietary information and intellectual property very seriously," said Agnès Rey-Giraud, Co-CEO for Acera Surgical, Inc. "We will continue to pursue aggressive legal action to protect our interests, both now and into the future."

About Acera Surgical, Inc.

Acera is a bioscience company developing and commercializing a portfolio of fully synthetic electrospun materials for regenerative medical applications. Acera's patent portfolio builds off research conducted at Washington University in St. Louis and covers a range of specifications and applications of electrospun nanofiber materials for soft-tissue repair. Acera's products, which exhibit a scale and structure similar to native extracellular matrix (ECM), are designed to create a favorable microenvironment to support rapid and effective healing by promoting cellular infiltration and retention as well as neovascularization during the native tissue's healing process. The FDA cleared Acera's first product in March 2016 and its second product in April 2017, both via 510(k). Additional information about Acera and its products may be found at www.acera-surgical.com.

