SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of San Diego Biotechnology Network (SDBN) in person and virtual networking events and resources for life science professionals in California, SDBN Founder Mary Canady is launching Biotech Networks to catalyze industry connections globally. Biotech Networks will combine speed networking techniques refined by the SDBN during its 13-year history with virtual platforms developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect life science professionals within and between geographic clusters. Biotech Networks and a Boston/Cambridge Massachusetts hub will launch at Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2021 convention during a virtual speed networking event June 15th, with hybrid virtual and in person events in California and Boston occurring later in the year.
The San Diego Biotechnology Network (SDBN) began connecting life science professionals in 2008, and expanded into the California bay area and Los Angeles in late 2019 and into virtual events in 2020. A new Boston Cambridge: Biotech Networks hub is launching at the June 15th event during the BIO convention, expanding the organization into one of the major US geographical regions for life science, and creating the first-of-its-kind network outside of California. Biotech Networks will be expanding the virtual and in-person networking model developed in California into different regionally focused hubs across the US and globally.
"Biotech Networks will leverage the latest virtual event technologies and our in-person networking strategies, empowering life science professionals to make important connections, catalyzing the faster development of life-saving products and cures," Biotech Networks Founder Mary Canady, Ph.D. commented.
COVID-19 changed the world in many ways, and while geographic hubs will always facilitate biotech development through a consolidation of research institutions, talent, and funding, there is now an even greater opportunity for life science professionals to accelerate research and product development virtually from any location in the world. Virtual networking will become more important as life science companies employ more remote employees. Biotech Networks will democratize connections both within and between regions through the development of both regional and topic-based member-driven communities. Companies will also benefit from increased exposure on Biotech Networks websites and opportunities to advertise their news, products, and job openings.
Participants at the June 15th Biotech Networks Virtual Speed Networking event will make many meaningful connections with other life science professionals through online 1-on-1 speed networking activities which SDBN has been developing over their 13-year history. The event will also feature location and topic-based networking tables, where guests can informally network, planned tables are below:
- Drug Discovery
- COVID-19 Partnering
- Career Development (Job Seekers/Hiring Companies)
- Regional Networking
- Boston-Cambridge
- California
- Other/Emerging Biotech Hubs
June 15th event attendees can also participate in determining the future of Biotech Networks through interactive sessions and polls. In addition to networking, activities within and between each region may include partnering, conferences, mentoring, and career fairs. Currently, a California-based virtual career fair is planned for August 4th, 2021, with in person speed networking events planned for San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Boston being planned in the fall.
