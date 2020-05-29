LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano DiagnosiX (https://www.nanodiagnosix.com/) recently announced the development of FemtoSpot, a biosensor made through a proprietary manufacturing process that creates nanostructure-based, field-effect transistor chips. FemtoSpot is so-named due to its ability to detect extremely low concentrations (down to femtomolar range) and perform lab-quality tests on the spot. Nano DiagnosiX created FemtoSpot as part of its overarching mission to develop handheld, disease-monitoring technology for use anywhere.
"FemtoSpot represents a fundamental paradigm shift in disease testing – a highly affordable, compact, portable, hand-held laboratory for use directly by patients, without the need for specialized training," said the CEO Ahmad Abbas. "It will parallel the simplicity and convenience of home blood glucose monitors, while maintaining the gold standard for reliability. Another highly innovative feature of Nano DiagnosiX's device is its integration with a smart phone app that communicates patient-acquired test results directly to personal physicians. This allows ongoing monitoring for early disease diagnosis and intervention, while reducing overall healthcare costs. No system on the market has this capability, and it will quite literally change everything we know about disease testing and management."
FemtoSpot requires only a single drop of blood, and leverages an electronic signal amplification to detect the binding of disease-associated biomarkers at extremely low concentrations with highly accurate results. FemtoSpot uses Nano DiagnosiX technology that has already demonstrated the ability to detect biomarkers of cardiovascular disease, and continues to display superior performance when compared to conventional testing techniques; testing which is currently complicated, bulky, expensive and requires trained technicians to perform. FemtoSpot will be the herald of a fundamental shift in the healthcare industry: eventually allowing medical testing, remote monitoring, and predictive healthcare modalities that will replace multiple physician visits and routine hospitalization.
Currently, Nano DiagnosiX is working to apply FemtoSpot's singular technology to develop a rapid detection test (RDT) for COVID-19. With high accuracy and a low detection limit, the FemtoSpot COVID-19 RDT will be a quantitative test that has a short test time, requires no professional training, and no complicated equipment. FemtoSpot COVID-19 testing equipment can be deployed at ports-of-entry, pharmacies, polyclinics, offices, or any other location where mobile testing is required. FemtoSpot is multifunctional, able to determine previous infection, current infection, and infection stage.
About Nano DiagnosiX Inc.
Based in California, Nano DiagnosiX is a passionate biotech startup company that seeks to shakeup and revolutionize the medical testing industry. Currently developing a platform technology for remote monitoring of various diseases, through lab-quality testing via handheld devices, Nano DiagnosiX will bring quantitative assessment of disease-associated biomarkers into the mainstream. Learn more at: www.NanoDiagnosiX.com.
