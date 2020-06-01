LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK today announced that it has received a group purchasing contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest, member-driven, healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. The contract increases access to BIOTRONIK's proven, trusted vascular intervention solutions — drug eluting stents (DES), bare metal stents, balloons and guidewires — for Vizient members, which includes more than half of the nation's healthcare organizations.
BIOTRONIK's ultrathin strut DES, Orsiro®, received FDA approval in February 2019 and is the contract's centerpiece.
"Orsiro is changing the standard of care. The recently published BIOFLOW-V three-year data clearly shows that Orsiro continues to outperform," said Dr. David Hayes, Chief Medical Officer of BIOTRONIK Inc. "Access to innovative, proven technologies is how patient care is improved. With the Vizient contract in place, physicians can choose Orsiro at enhanced savings and hopefully more patients can experience the benefits."
The Orsiro system provides ultrathin strut stents without compromising radial strength, as well as a low crossing profile for easier lesion cross in complex PCI.1 Three-year results from BIOFLOW V show Orsiro's ability to clinically outperform other ultrathin DES across the most important three-year secondary endpoints, including TLF rate, ischemia-driven TLR rate, and rate of TV-MI.2 It is available in 52 sizes, ranging from 2.25 to 4.0 mm in diameter, and lengths up to 40 mm, the longest DES available in the United States.3
Vizient's diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.
"Our contract with Vizient is further proof that BIOTRONIK's innovative portfolio of cardiovascular solutions are gaining traction throughout the US," said Ryan Walters, President at BIOTRONIK Inc. "Hospitals recognize the benefits of innovation and our ability to help improve care while managing costs. We're a trusted resource and we're working to shake things up in the market with a commitment to improving healthcare."
About BIOTRONIK:
BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company that has been developing trusted and innovative cardiovascular and endovascular solutions for more than 50 years. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, BIOTRONIK innovations deliver care that saves and improves the lives of millions diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in over 100 countries.
