NORWALK, Conn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWave is building on its recent national TV advertising campaign and increasing the national awareness of the popular BioWaveGO through a partnership with PGA Tour Champion Rocco Mediate that will help amplify the GO's unique pain relief pedigree and patented technology.
BioWave is proud to partner with Rocco Mediate, as Rocco integrates BioWaveGO into his pain management and recovery routine so that he can stay at the top of his game. Rocco swears by BioWaveGO and is excited about sharing his experience with other golfers and athletes that may also suffer from chronic or acute pain.
The development and enthusiastic reception of the new BioWaveGO OTC product is the natural evolution of a patented neurostimulator pain relief technology that BioWave has perfected over more than ten years. BioWaveGO is available in a wearable, non-prescription strength to help anyone in acute or chronic pain lead a fuller and active life. Unlike old-fashioned TENS, BioWave's patented 'high frequency - signal-mixing technology,' targets past the layers of skin into deep tissue. BioWaveGO is designed to block the pain signal directly at the nerve inside the body, making it ideal for quick, daily 30-minute treatments that can provide long lasting pain relief.
"I am excited to introduce the BioWaveGO pain relief technology to more people through our partnership with Rocco," said Brad Siff, President and Founder of BioWave Corporation. "BioWave is a life-changing non-opioid, non-addictive, effective, and inexpensive smarter pain blocking technology that helps people manage their acute or chronic pain."
BioWave's other prescription products have been used in and prescribed by many VA hospitals, active military bases, pain and ortho clinics, not to mention prescribed to over 500 professional athletes and used by hundreds of college sports teams. BioWave's FDA-cleared, high-frequency neurostimulation technology, described in more detail on its website, delivers soothing therapeutic signals through the skin into deep tissue, blocking pain signals at the source.
"I couldn't be more excited to partner with BioWaveGO as their brand ambassador on PGA Tour Champions" commented Rocco Mediate, "I am looking forward to BioWaveGO helping me stay pain free so I can continue to perform at the highest level."
BioWave is available under Federal Supply Schedule contract number V797D-70205.
BioWaveGO is available for purchase on the BioWave website.
About BioWave Corp.
BioWave is a health technology company that manufactures and sells a variety of FDA cleared medical devices, all based on its patented, high-frequency neurostimulation technology for natural, non-opioid pain relief. Products include BioWavePRO and BioWavePENS, for use in a physician's office, BioWaveHOME, a home prescription portable version, and BioWaveGO an over the counter wearable version. BioWave devices are in use by physicians nationwide, as well as by over 500 professional athletes across most major professional leagues and have been officially recommended by Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA). BioWave's OTC device, BioWaveGO is available at biowavego.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, FSA/HSA, and will soon be available in Europe, UK and the Middle East by the end of 2020. See BioWave Clinical Research & Studies here: www.biowave.com/clinical.
Connect with the company Facebook or at BioWave.com.
