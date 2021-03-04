OAKLAND, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signing up for personal training sessions and virtual classes in Oakland just got way easier! Use the app to sign up for a virtual class or book a personal training session. Small business owner, trainer and sensei Ash Berla of BK ROOTS Fitness says of the pandemic "laziness will cause you pain". Isn't this all too true. Sitting all day and evening without stretching or moving your body in different directions leads to more tension and locks the body into those shapes. Compounded tension in the muscles, tendons and ligaments combined with weakness lead to injury. Have you ever had lower back pain? It can be debilitating. Try this short read on "How Tight Hips Can Cause Lower Back Pain" to learn a more holistic approach to joint pain.
It is no surprise that people are either thriving during COVID or kind of just drowning. Which one are you? Strength comes in many forms. A strong body makes for a strong mind. It takes commitment, dedication and motivation to exercise on a consistent, weekly basis. Prioritizing one's health requires healthy habits, a desire to commit and a group of people surrounding you that have these same life values. It takes community to keep us up when we feel down. Working out ensures that we are prioritizing our health. Regular exercise dictates our energy levels, our desire to eat healthy and the type of lifestyle we want to cultivate.
Has it been a minute since you've taken a fitness class? There is no time like the spring to be motivated and inspired to be a healthier version of yourself!
BK ROOTS Fitness focuses on dedication, hard work and balance through lifestyle and movement. From healing back and knee pain to sports performance for that next ½ marathon, BK ROOTS heals and strengthens its clients from the outside in.
Download the new BK ROOTS fitness app to sign up for a class, become a member or purchase a starter personal training session. Changing your habits starts with you. It starts with action. One small step towards your goals propels you forward! Download now on iTunes, on GooglePlay.
