TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book™ surveyed 3,144 medical practices, hospitals and healthcare organizations, including 1,908 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.

With pandemic-period health system margins waning to two percent nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue sources through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools to artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enhanced coding innovations.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.

"The latest wave of COVID-19 challenges accompanying the progressive shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating highly positive patient experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. "The lack of advanced coding tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed EHR integrations and outdated speech recognition systems has put focus on the immediate technology needs of health information management leaders."

Black Book's 2020 coding and health information management solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management.

Ranking highest in Coding and HIM solutions by client experience for 2020 are:

End-to-End Coding, CAC & HIM Solutions: Inpatient Hospitals & Health Systems
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

End-to-End Coding, CAC & HIM Solutions: Physicians & Medical Organizations
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Transcription Services & Virtual Scribes Outsourcing
AQUITY SOLUTIONS

Outsourced Coding, CAC and CDI Services
OPTUM360

Clinical Documentation Improvement Managed Services & Consulting: Hospitals
NAVIGANT, A GUIDEHOUSE COMPANY

Clinical Documentation Improvement Software
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS/DRAGON

Patient Communication and Financial Satisfaction Solutions
REVSPRING

Patient Identification, Tracking and Flow Solutions
PATIENTTRAK

Enterprise Patient Master Index & Clean Up
VERATO

Document Imaging Solutions
LEXMARK

Vendor Neutral Archive
PHILIPS CARESTREAM

Release of Information Management Software
GRM DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT

Data Archiving, Data Extraction and Migration
HARMONY HEALTHCARE IT

