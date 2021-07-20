NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the highly-anticipated annual Vegan Grill N Chill announced the official event date set for this Fall, August 21, 2021 in Baldwin, NY. The theme for this year's outdoor festivities is Hip Hop Hippy Vibes. The objective is to create a fun atmosphere that promotes health & wellness through eco-friendly, plant-based food options hosted by event organizers, Ashley Johnson aka Vegan Chef Ash and Wesley Jacques aka The Vegan Food God. Additionally, this year's event will feature exhibition booths from local business owners that will showcase their services, products and brands. Vendor applications are now open and tickets are now available for sale.
"Grill N Chill is our way to bring the community together, make a big impact, and support one another all while having a good time. We love to create positive and welcoming vibes, serve delicious, healthy food and share life-changing, long-lasting memories with the member of our community. Event preparations are in full swing and we promise that this year's event is going to be bigger and better than ever before," says Johnson, co-creator of Vegan Grill N Chill.
Johnson is a chef, wellness coach and owns a catering and events business, The Vegan Plan Experience which specializes in healthier food, same delicious flavor for transitioning vegan, vegetarians and flexitarians. Jacques is an experience marketing & event planner and owner of BlueDrem Media Group, an Agency that blends innovation and culture to build successful digital strategies for black-owned businesses. What started as a simple backyard function in her mom's backyard with just 30 people, has now expanded into 300+ attendee event for experience will celebrate food, art, black business, and culture.
The outdoor COVID-safe Vegan Grill N Chill event is an opportunity for all adults to come together to get back to a sense of normalcy, enjoy delicious food, live music and entertainment, and support the community. For ticket, vendor or sponsorship inquiries, please visit, https://www.vegangrillnchill.com/.
Media Contact:
Ashley Johnson
Vegan Chef Ash
347-470-1762
Wes Jacques
BlueDrem Media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-entrepreneurs-announce-4th-annual-vegan-grill-n-chill-event-to-promote-health--wellness-in-the-community-301336656.html
SOURCE Vegan Grill N Chill