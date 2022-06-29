Blackford, the platform for medical imaging applications and AI, and Us2.ai today announced their partnership to bring advanced echocardiography analysis tools to the Blackford Platform. New AI tools on the platform can produce a fully automated echo report in under 2 minutes.
EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackford, the platform for medical imaging applications and AI, and Us2.ai today announced their partnership to bring advanced echocardiography analysis tools to the Blackford Platform. The Blackford Platform enables the seamless selection and integration of AI applications into medical imaging workflows, which supports the complex measurement and reporting needs of clinicians.
REDUCING TIME AND IMPROVING ACCESS TO DIAGNOSIS
Heart disease remains the number one cause of death around the world. Echocardiography is an affordable, front-line tool used to diagnose and assess heart disease, but the process of acquiring, measuring, and analyzing the images is time-consuming and highly variable. Groundbreaking machine learning technology from Us2.ai can reduce the time to process and interpret echocardiograms from 30 minutes to under 2 minutes, with zero variability and with accuracy interchangeable with expert clinicians.
"With cardiologists under incredible time pressure and an acute, worldwide shortage of sonographers, we believe that harnessing the power of AI can enable more efficient and effective cardiac care," said Ben Panter, Blackford CEO. "We're excited to partner with Us2.ai and facilitate the availability of fast, reproducible echo analysis to global healthcare professionals via our whole-of-market AI platform."
FULLY AUTOMATED CARDIAC MEASUREMENT AND REPORTING
After the echocardiographer acquires a study, the FDA and CE cleared Us2 software automatically analyzes all the heart chambers, using both 2D and Doppler views to create a full echo report with findings for heart structure and function in under 2 minutes. The fully automated cardiac measurements included in the software cover most standard measurements for adult transthoracic echocardiography recommended by the American and British Societies of Echocardiography and the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging.
"This partnership accelerates our mission to automate the fight against heart disease," said James Hare, CEO and co-founder of Us2.ai. "We are proud to partner with Blackford and take advantage of our growing list of global regulatory clearances to ensure cardiologists are armed with all the facts to detect heart issues early and with ease.'
About Us2.ai
Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by IHH Healthcare, Heal Partners, Sequoia India and EDBI.
About Blackford
Blackford delivers a dedicated platform and service for the effective selection, deployment, orchestration, measurement and ongoing support of best-in-class regulatory approved medical imaging applications and AI. Easily integrated into existing workflows, the platform provides actionable information that empowers healthcare providers to use imaging information smartly and reduce the cost of care, while improving diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes. Founded in 2010, and with operations in the United Kingdom and the United States, Blackford Analysis is backed by TRI Cap, Old College Capital, and Archangel Investors, one of the UK's leading business angel syndicates. For more information, visit https://www.blackford analysis.com
Blackford Media Contact:
Nick Cole
nick.cole@blackfordanalysis.com
Phone: +44 0044 164790
