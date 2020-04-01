ELLICOTT CITY, Md., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blackpoint Cyber announced its Remote Reality LIVE conference, which will occur online April 8th and April 9th 2020. The conference will focus on managed service providers (MSPs) and how they can stay secure, profitable, and resilient as the world increases remote operations during the COVID-19 pandemic - registration and attendance are free. The two-day conference will include sessions by former leaders of the United States' government cyber security and intelligence communities as well as cyber security experts and business veterans from the MSP services and technology industry.
Jon Murchison, Blackpoint's CEO and founder, and former US government cyber operations expert, explains the conference's objective: "IT services and infrastructure have become mission critical for organizations to survive in this new economic landscape brought on by COVID-19. MSPs are the key to our success and, especially during these times, a collective national asset to their respective countries. That's why we are bringing together experienced government and industry leaders to help MSPs navigate the current economic and security environments. We're excited to provide one of the first online and socially-distanced conferences dedicated to MSPs and cyber security."
Blackpoint has partnered with leading technology, service, and marketing firms for the conference, including:
- Datto: leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for MSPs
- Webroot: Cybersecurity Solutions Purpose-Built for MSPs and SMBs
- Convergint: Global, Service-based Systems Integrator
- Marketopia: Lead Generation and Marketing for Technology Companies
- ID Agent: Dark Web and Identity Theft Protection
- TitanHQ: Email and DNS Security
- Compliancy Group: HIPAA Compliance-as-a-Service
- Atlantic Data Forensics: Premier Incident Response and Forensics
- ProSource Technology Solutions: Leading Managed Service Provider
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT): Premier Real Estate Investment Trust
Michael Morell, former Deputy Director and Acting Director CIA, will present the keynote session on national security implications of the Coronavirus outbreak. While at the CIA, Mr. Morell was President George W. Bush's daily intelligence briefer during the 9/11 attacks and was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the CIA's second highest honor.
Additional former US government cyber security and intelligence expert speakers include: Bill Priestap, former FBI Assistant Director of Counterintelligence, Chris Inglis, Former Deputy Director of NSA, Dave Sears, retired Commander and Navy SEAL, and Kevin Donegan, former United States Navy Vice Admiral and previous commander of the US Navy's 5th fleet out of Bahrain. Security and MSP industry leaders will also present informational sessions, such as lead generation in a virtual world, security in the MSP space, cyber security for commercial real estate, the threat landscape of remote workers, and more.
Matt Solomon, VP of Business Development & IT at ID Agent, shares his sentiments on the conference: "ID Agent is very excited to participate in one of the first virtual MSP events since in-person events have been taken off the schedule. MSPs still need education during this period and we are honored to be part of such an esteemed group of vendors."
In addition to learning how to stay secure and prosper, conference attendees will also be eligible for giveaways and prizes.
Participants may register online: Remote Reality Live – Free Registration
About Blackpoint
Blackpoint Cyber is a cyber security company headquartered in Maryland, USA and was established by former US Department of Defense and Intelligence cyber security experts. Leveraging its real-world cyber experience and knowledge of hacker tradecraft, Blackpoint provides a true 24/7 Managed Detection and Response service for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Smart Property owners to effectively secure their own networks as well as those of their clients.
For more information, please contact:
Nicole LaDue
410.203.1604
236799@email4pr.com
https://blackpointcyber.com/